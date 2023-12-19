Ceredigion Citizens Advice has received an extra special Christmas present – the charity has been awarded the coveted Investors In Volunteers Award.
The award, managed by the Wales Council for Voluntary Action, is the gold standard for volunteering organisations and rigorously examines all aspects of volunteer involvement and management.
Ceredigion Citizens Advice has over a dozen volunteers who help give advice and work with clients.
All volunteers have specialised training and support from staff members. There are vacancies for both adviser and reception volunteers. For more information and an application form look on the website www.cabceredigion.org.
CAB Ceredigion chief executive Juliet Morris said: “Volunteers have always been a key part of Citizens Advice. Historically, all our advice was given by volunteers. Today, it is given by a mixed team of paid staff and volunteers. We hope this award, and the work that has gone into achieving it, helps us demonstrate how much we continue to value the time, expertise and commitment that our volunteers bring to Citizens Advice and the people we support.”
She also thanked CAVO (Ceredigion Association of Voluntary Organisations) for funding the entry application.