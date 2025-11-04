Caernarfon’s Phill Jones will perform to raise money for the North Wales Society of the Blind.
Phill, 22, can't see further than a metre in front of him and has no peripheral vision.
He said: "The Society has been a great help to me in my life over the years. They have enabled me to make a group of close friends and gain independence from day to day in my personal life."
Phill, a receptionist for Pritchard Jones and Lane solicitors, Caernarfon, learnt to play the guitar in his spare time.
Hear him, his band and special guests at Jac Y Do, Caernarfon on Friday, 14 November (doors open at 6pm).
Free entry with an opportunity to donate to this special charity on the night.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.