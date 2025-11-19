Ceredigion’s Cere Cwn & Pet Services are finalists for ‘Best Small Business’ at the UK Small Business Awards.
The final will be held on Monday, 15 December in Birmingham.
“We are a dog walking and animal care business which has been running around Lampeter and Aberaeron area for four years and absolutely adore working with all the animals big and small,” said the company’s Leanne Jones.
“With 100 per cent positive feedback from customers, I am truly blown away.
“Throughout my journey I have met some loyal customers and their amazing pets.
“I am overwhelmed that we have been nominated and grateful to everyone who has supported my small business up to now and I am very excited for what the future holds.”
