A Ceredigion animal rescue centre is desperately seeking a special person able to provide a forever home for a young poodle cross who has been with them for 18 months
Alpet Poundies Rescue are seeking a someone to offer Sikes the Poodle cross a home. This little dog was so cruelly treated as a young puppy that he lost all trust in humans and needs an understanding adopter with the kindness and patience to allow him time to believe he can be safe with people.
Sikes was one of a group of six puppies who came into Alpet Poundies Rescue, in Croeslan near Llandysul, from Ceredigion Council Pound after being abandoned 18 months ago.
About five months old, they were all in a shocking state with dirty, matted coats, crawling with lice and fleas. They were all fearful of people but Sikes was the most terrified and would bite any hand that came near.
Linda White from Alpets said: "Sikes is a special case. In rescue, we are used to scared dogs that are wary of people and take a while to learn that we mean them no harm.
"But Sikes has been so badly scarred by the way he was abused as a puppy that he still doesn't allow himself to be petted, even after living in a loving foster home for the past nine months. Although he will take treats from an outstretched hand, he will still bite out of fear if you try to pick him up.
"Sadly, one of the resident dogs in his foster home has turned against him so he has had to come back to the rescue.
"Sikes is scared of the big dogs here and has no little dog to play with any more so most of the time he just sits in his crate, his safe space.
"We would love to find him a home where he could be happy.
"He needs a secure garden to play in because he doesn't walk on a lead. He is great with small dogs and loves to play; he is good with cats. A home without young children would be ideal.
"Sikes won't be a quick, easy fix, but he is a sweet young dog who deserves to find someone who loves him enough to give him the space to feel safe and to flourish.”
How to adopt: fill in the application form at https://alpetpoundiesrescue.weebly.com/adoption-application-form.html.
Adoption is subject to a successful home check. The usual adoption donation is £300 but we are waiving that for Sikes because he is a special case; a donation is optional.