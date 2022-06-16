Ceredigion restaurant awarded new five-star food hygiene rating
Thursday 16th June 2022 10:46 am
Share
Hygiene ratings (PA )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
A Ceredigion restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Fantasy Farm Park, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Hafod Peris, Llanrhystud, Ceredigion was given the maximum score after assessment on May 20, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
It means that of Ceredigion’s 236 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 144 (61%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.
As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |