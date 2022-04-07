Ceredigion scheme to tackle period poverty

Period products that will be made available to people in Ceredigion ( Ceredigion County Council )

CEREDIGION council has launched a scheme with local groups in a bid to tackle period poverty.

Thanks to funding from the Welsh Government’s Period Dignity Scheme, the council and community groups are ensuring that people have access to period products in the community.

A number of local groups and organisations have received a stock of period products which are available to be distributed to individuals facing hardship within our communities.

The aim is to ensure that tampons, sanitary towels, or sustainable alternatives are available to people from low income households in Ceredigion who cannot afford them.

Local community support groups and organisations have a wealth of knowledge of their local areas, and will be able to support those in need. To find out which groups or organisations hold a stock in your local area, please contact on 01545 570881 or [email protected]

Products are also available at Plascrug, Lampeter, Cardigan, Aberaeron, Tregaron and Llandysul Leisure Centres.