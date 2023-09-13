The celebration to mark the milestone birthday of Borth Community Hub took place on Friday, 8 and Saturday, 9 September.
Among those who gathered for the celebration were several people who have been involved with the charity from the start.
Hand-crafted gifts and cards were presented to those who played a key role in the campaign to open the centre in 2008, namely Carol Bainbridge, Joy Cook, Catrin Eldred from Plant Dewi, Roy Jones and Ray Quant.
Thanks were also given to the current trustees of the Hwb including Jackie Batisha, Cllr Hugh Hughes, and Margaret Haynes and Rona Dalton Thompson.
Helen Williams, one of the founders, has also been manager of the charity for many years. She said: “It is hard to believe that 15 years have passed since the idea of starting Borth Family Centre was first mooted.
“Our goal at the outset was to provide activities and services that made a difference to the lives of local children and families. Our objectives remain the same today but we have expanded our charity to include Borth Youth Club, Borth Men’s Shed, Borth Caring Community for older adults and our popular Community Cafe to run alongside all our Family Centre activities, and although we have faced challenging periods at times - especially during Covid periods - we are still here.
“We would like to thank everyone who has supported our work throughout the years - our founders, trustees, members of staff and all our wonderful volunteers over the years who have helped to make it all happen over the years. Above all, local people of all ages who come here regularly to take part in the different activities we organise. We would also like to thank the National Lottery for their generous support which has allowed us to offer a varied programme of activities tailored to the needs of our users.”
Borth Family Centre was the charity’s original name in 2008 but it changed to Hwb Cymunedol y Borth. It runs a wide range of activities to support locals, including Borth Actif, Bumps and Babies, Language and Play, parenting support courses, Clothes Hwb and Outdoor Play, Youth Club, a dementia Friendly Group, Creative Get Together for older adults, a crochet club, a weekly community cafe, Walking4Wellbeing, and, their latest addition, Borth Men’s Shed.
For more information, visit Borth Community Hub on Facebook or Instagram, or contact Lisa - [email protected] or 07396 534569.