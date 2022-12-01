A GROUP of children have raised more than £1,000 to help a friend who has a rare condition.
Last Sunday, a group of nine children – eight from Aberaeron Primary School and one from Aberaeron Secondary School – held a sponsored swim to help their friend, Julia, who has a rare condition called Weaver Syndrome, that affects her muscles and growth.
The group swam a total of 551 lengths between them in Aberaeron pool, covering 11.02km.
A total of £1,090 was raised which will be split between helping Julia attend her disability horse riding lessons and the swimming pool.
Rhian May-John, who set up the Justgiving page, wrote: “These lessons are an integeral part of Julia‘s physiotherapy and metal wellbeing.
“To get to the correct sessions that Julia needs she has to travel over 25 miles each way from Aberaeron to Newport.
“With the rising costs of fuel this is becoming a very large expense to her parents. We as her friends want her to be able to continue to attend the lessons which benefit her so greatly and recently saw her meeting Princess Anne.
“Aberaeron Swimming Pool which is a charity run pool for our community. The pool offer lessons and swimming sessions for the local children.
“Living in a coastal community it is paramount that we maintain this resource in our town.”
The children plan to present a cheque to the swimming pool next week.
Anyone wishing to donate, can do so by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/rhian-may-john-1?utm_term=kMKjnGPEY