A Book of Remembrance to record the names and villages of Gwynedd residents who died of Covid is being collated by Holy Trinity Church, Penrhyndeudraeth.
The book will hold the first name and surname, and the last village of residence in Gwynedd, of the deceased. The church also has a Tranquillity Garden at the rear of the church dedicated to those who died in the pandemic.
Enquiries about the remembrance book are welcomed. Contact church warden, Annette Evans, on 01766 770869, or secretary, Angela Swann, on 01766 770686. You can also complete a form available at the church, which is open from 10am until 4pm daily.
The church also has a tranquillity garden for people to remember the loved ones they lost to Covid.
Free to enter, the garden is open throughout the year from dawn until dusk and includes children’s discovery and conservation education areas.