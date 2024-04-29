History will be made this month when the youngest person ever to become a bishop in the Church in Wales is consecrated.
David Morris, who is 38 in May, will be anointed and receive the symbols of the office of a bishop at a special service at Bangor Cathedral on 11 May.
It follows his appointment in January as Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Bangor. David will also take the title of Bishop of Bardsey.
The consecration service will be led by the Archbishop of Wales with the other Welsh diocesan bishops and attended by more than 200 guests, representing churches and civic institutions across Wales. Bishops from the other Anglican churches in the UK will also be present.
During the service, David will be anointed with holy oil and presented with the symbols of office: a bishop’s episcopal ring, a pectoral cross, a mitre, a Bible and a pastoral staff (crozier). These will be brought to him, for presentation, by members of his family. The ring is a gift from his parents and will be brought by David’s mother, Hazel Morris. The cross is from his fiancé Marc Penny and the pastoral staff is a gift from Bishop David Yeoman, retired Assistant Bishop of Llandaff.
The address will be given by Canon Richard Lowndes, Formation Tutor at St Padarn’s Institute.
A new anthem will be sung by the choir. Words from an ancient poem written by Meilyr Brydydd about the island of Bardsey, have been set to music by composer Simon Ogdon in the anthem, which is called Ynys Firain.
Archbishop Andrew John said: “I am looking forward to consecrating David as a bishop and to working closely with him in the Diocese of Bangor. David will provide inspirational leadership and deep pastoral care to our congregations and the communities they serve. These are exciting times for the Church and I know David will play a hugely important role in taking the work forward. Please hold him in your prayers as he begins this new chapter in his ministry.”
David said: “The point of consecration will be a profound moment where fellow bishops will make me a bishop in accordance with the ancient tradition of laying on hands. The responsibility of the ministry being entrusted to me will be visible in the symbols of office presented by members of my family. I'm looking forward to the occasion with great joy and with a deep sense of gratitude for God's call in my life.”
The Consecration service starts at 2pm and will be live-streamed on the Cathedral’s Youtube channel - @cadeirlandeiniolsantsaintd9228 - for everyone to join in.