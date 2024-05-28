Aberystwyth firework display has been saved, thanks to Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club.
The future of the display at Aberystwyth Rugby Club has been in doubt since organisers Aberystwyth Round Table pulled out of the event last year.
However, Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club have announced they will take on the annual display, and there will be one at the rugby club once again this year, on Tuesday, 5 November.
This is the first year that the Ardal Rotary Club will organise the annual event and preparations are already underway to make it a spectacular night for the town.
The display has become one of the biggest and best in mid Wales, thanks to the Aberystwyth Round Table who ran the event for decades and raised thousands of pounds for charities in the process.
Ardal Aberystwyth’s President, Alan Haird said: “We are delighted to announce that this traditional annual event will continue and all profits will help very worthwhile causes.”
Incoming President Martin Tranter said: “Aberystwyth Round Table have done a brilliant job of hosting the fireworks display for many years and we will endeavour to make this year, and future years, just as successful.”
Aberystwyth Round Table organised their last firework display in November 2023.
They went out with a bang, thanking the public and their supporters for a successful display at the rugby club.
The Round Table had previously announced their intention to stop organising the display due to a lack of members.
Thanking everyone for their support, the Round Table said today: "Aberystwyth, you've outdone yourselves once again!
"Despite the unpredictable weather last night, your unwavering support and presence at the Aberystwyth Round Table Fireworks Display 2023 left us truly amazed.
Ardal Aberystwyth Rotary Club was formed in 2021 and has gone from strength to strength, playing a significant part in town activities, organising events such as the St David’s Day Concert at the Art Centre and assisting at key town events. Importantly, they have also raised thousands of pounds for charitable causes.