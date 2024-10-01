The director of the Snowdonia Society has told the chief executive of Natural Resources Wales that he is concerned about plans to close the visitor centre at Coed y Brenin.
Rory Francis has written to Clare Pillman, stating that society has worked since 1967 to protect and enhance the special qualities of Eryri in the interest of all who live and work in or visit the National Park, and the closure of the visitor centre would be “a huge loss”.
The letter adds: “We are the only voluntary organisation existing solely to protect and enhance the beauty and special qualities of Eryri National Park.
“As such we are deeply concerned about the plans by NRW to shut down your visitor centre café in Coed y Brenin.
“People are willing stand up for and protect what they love and the Coed y Brenin Visitor Centre is a great community resource because it enables people experience and enjoy the wonderful Coed y Brenin within the Eryri National Park.
“Its closure would be a huge loss for both local people and visitors, in terms of employment as well as quality of life.
“The society does understand the huge budgetary challenge NRW is facing. We recognise that your funding was reduced by over a third between its creation in 2013 and 2020. It’s been falling year on year. We understand that in a situation like that, decisions have to be made about priorities.
“Nevertheless, the café at Coed y Brenin often seems to be full. If Natural Resources Wales cannot run it at a profit, we urge you come to an arrangement with some social enterprise or company which can use this wonderful building to provide the services that people need and enjoy.
“There are media reports that a local community group wants to run the mountain bike centre at Coed y Brenin. If NRW really needs to close its centre there, then we urge you to allow someone else to take it over, and on terms that make it possible a local company, business person or social enterprise to do this successfully.”