Grŵp Llandrillo Menai has the highest proportion of Higher Education students in Wales studying courses in Welsh, according to a report from Medr, the Commission for Tertiary Education and Research in Wales.
The report found 31 per cent of Higher Education students at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai studied a proportion of their studies in Welsh, in comparison to the average of 4 per cent of students nationally.
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai offers university-level courses in more than 30 subject areas, with most degree courses validated and awarded by Bangor University.
Hailey Hockenhull, Grŵp Llandrillo Menai Director of Higher Education, said: “The opportunity to study in Cymraeg is one of the many advantages of our high-quality university-level courses.
“Grŵp Llandrillo Menai is committed to promoting and supporting the Welsh language, and our Higher Education provision is designed to meet language needs in critical sectors of the region’s economy, including health and social care, and engineering.
“We provide all university-level students with the opportunity to be assessed in Cymraeg. Some courses are also taught wholly bilingually, and a Welsh Language Bursary is available for Welsh-speaking students.”
Angharad Roberts, Director of Bilingual Development, Skills and Learning Resources, said: “Giving learners opportunities to study in Cymraeg is a key priority for us. We take great pride in having the highest proportion of learners studying at least one credit of their Higher Education programmes in Welsh.
“Our strategic vision has always been leading the way in Cymru’s bilingual provision. This proves that we're excelling not only across our Further Education provision, where we are the biggest deliverer of bilingual education, but across Higher Education as well.
“We will continue to prioritise this work and ensure we plan strategically to give all learners as many opportunities as possible to complete their studies with us in Cymraeg.”