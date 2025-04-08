Bethesda has benefited from more than £3 million for the regeneration of two cultural centres there.
Neuadd Ogwen and Yr Hen Bost received funding from the Llewyrch o'r Llechi project, an investment programme linked to The Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site. The funding is administered by Gwynedd Council and funded by the UK Government.
These projects will contribute to the access and enjoyment of culture and heritage within the World Heritage Site.
Neuadd Ogwen is a concert venue and community arts centre on Bethesda's High Street. The improvements of installing essential soundproofing, as well as state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems mean that the centre is now able to offer a better experience for attendees and reduce sound impact on the local community.
Since the improvements, three new members of staff have been employed by Neuadd Ogwen.
Regarding Yr Hen Bost, social enterprise Partneriaeth Ogwen is leading the transformation of the former Spar building on Bethesda's High Street to offer a provision for local residents as well as visitors.
Plans for the site include a heritage centre, business units, restaurant, bike hire facilities and residential space.
The development will offer a space that will allow visitors to spend time and money on Bethesda's High Street and an opportunity to appreciate the history and heritage of the area.
After its renovation, Yr Hen Bost will reopen next spring.
This project has received additional funding from the Welsh Government and the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Lord Dafydd Wigley, Chair of the Slate Landscape of Northwest Wales World Heritage Site Partnership Board, said: "I'm extremely happy to see these developments happening – it's one of the main reasons for securing the UNESCO designation.
"Investments like this help ensure that these communities grow – as living communities – where young people can stay and thrive. It informs our cultural identity.”