A Gwynedd cattle and sheep farming business is hoping to diversify by creating a holiday park in Pwllheli.
Gwynedd Council has received a request for a change of use for 12 luxury lodges on agricultural land at Y Ffor.
The application has been made by Mr PD Jones, of Glan Y Wern Farm, Llanfrothen, Penrhyndeudraeth.
The application site is on a main tourist route and in a popular holiday area and concerns 0.85 square hectares of land at Y Ffor.
The application, plans state, is “motivated” by a wish to retain and improve the farming family’s enterprise and provide “employment for the next generation”.
“This will avoid the fragmentation of farms, families, and the migration of workers, away from agriculture,” the design statement says.
“With increasing pressures on agricultural incomes, rural diversification can provide the resources needed to sustain these enterprises.
“Diversification is now an important element in making farms more profitable and viable.
“This proposal will ensure that the farm remains viable and will also provide funds to sustain and maintain the farming business, its land and the landscape.
“It is also hoped the scheme could also generate additional spends in the local economy of £308,000 on an annual basis, and for a 30 week season, £25,708 per lodge.”
The plans also claim “the quality of the accommodation proposed would help raise the standards of holiday accommodation in the region”.
The holiday park would provide “12 bespoke luxury holiday lodges, manufactured from timber and stained in a palette of muted environmental colours to blend fully into the natural environment”.
Twin parking areas would also be provided for each of the lodges, and notes the lodges would be of “pre-fabricated moveable structures” and if necessary, “easily be removed” and the site returned to agricultural purposes “with minimal works”.