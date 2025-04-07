Treftadeath Dolgellau Heritage is a community group of members with an interest in the history and development of Dolgellau town and surrounding districts.
The group aims to stage a programme of talks and presentations every spring and autumn, covering a very wide range of topics.
The events are open to all and we are keen to reach as wide an audience as possible.
Their next talk will showcase the history of Inigo Jones Slate Works, which in many ways reflects the development of the Slate Industry of North Wales.
The talk, to be given by John Lloyd, for many years Managing Director of Inigo Jones, will take place at 7pm on Monday, 14 April at The Free Library, Dolgellau.