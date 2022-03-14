Community council launches village mini bus service

Aberporth community council chair Aled Thomas and vice chair Robin Young with Tom Cowcher of Dolen Teifi and a minibus similar to the one due to be placed in Aberporth. ( Aberporth Community Council )

A COMMUNITY mini bus service is being launched in Aberporth.

Aberporth Community Council, working in partnership with local community transport provider Dolen Teifi, plans to run the disabled accessible bus as a community pilot over the summer months.

The community bus will be able to transport local residents from outlying villages into Aberporth and can also be used by community groups.

There are also plans by the community council to provide a park and ride service to ease summer parking problems in the village.

Volunteer drivers will be an important part of the pilot scheme, if you are an organisation or a group that wants to use the minibus or an individual that wants to drive, full MiDAS driver training is given.

Community council chairman Cllr Aled Thomas said: "We think this will be a valuable initiative for the area and enable us to plug gaps in the existing bus service.

“It will rely on volunteers to make it success and I’d ask anyone interested to please get in touch.”

Tom Cowcher Chair of Dolen Teifi added: “We are really excited to be working with Aberporth Community Council. The minibuses will provide groups / organisations in and around Aberporth with access to essential community services.”

Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Aberporth Community Council at [email protected]