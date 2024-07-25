Harlech Community Council has been recognised for its work to transform the King George V playing field.
Fields in Trust recognise the hard work to transform the playing field into a shining example of community effort. The history of this field reveals a fascinating connection between events that occurred in 1936 with the legacy we enjoy today.
1936 was the year King George V died, and rather than commissioning a statue to remember him, a charitable foundation was formed to create a more lasting legacy. The foundation decided to facilitate the use of open fields for recreation that would support the health of future generations.
The foundation distributed funds to 471 local councils in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales who entered a legally binding agreement not to sell the field or use it for anything other than its intended purpose. The field had to be called King George V, ensuring his name would be connected to both the initial funding and the field’s protected status.
In the 1960s the foundation transferred oversight to the National Playing Fields Association, now called Fields in Trust.
In recent years Harlech Community Council has invested time, money and effort to encourage more people to use the King George V Field by responding positively to feedback from children, parents and older adults.
A voluntary group attracted funds to create a fenced area for younger children and the community council upgraded the area with a slide, swings, see-saw and picnic facilities approached by a tarmac pathway for ease of access by wheeled chairs.
Additionally, a zip wire and static exercise bicycles cater to older age groups.
Sports play a vital role, with the Harlech KGV field hosting various events. For the past 18 years it has been the venue for an annual triathlon, complete with a transition area for running, swimming, and cycling. A local football coach is introducing girls to the sport, and floodlights surround a rugby training ground awaiting reseeding.
Furthermore, a designated area for wildflowers promotes nature, while the Storyteller’s Chair, a major tourist attraction, shares magical stories of Meirion through a QR reader.
Fields in Trust has recognised and celebrates the efforts of Harlech Community Council with councils owning similar parks and playgrounds in Northern Ireland, Scotland, England, and Wales.
So raise a glass, toast the spirit of Harlech and visit the KGV field located on Beach Road opposite Ysgol Ardudwy.