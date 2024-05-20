Aberdyfi Community Council is warning people to be aware of a parking scam in the area.
The council said it has been made aware of several people who have been scammed while using the PayByPhone app to pay for their parking in the main car park in the village.
“Gwynedd Council have been informed and people are being asked to be vigilant and report any fraud to their bank and the police, as well as Gwynedd Council,” an Aberdyfi Community Council spokesperson said.
“PayBy Phone have information on their website on how to avoid being scammed.
“Gwynedd Council plan to put some of this information close to the parking machines in the car park.”
For more information visit https://shorturl.at/Nv7Ha