The small village of Croesor in Llanfrothen now boasts its own sauna, Sawna Gardd (Garden Sauna), with sliding scale pricing to allow accessible sessions.
The village is the latest to join the growing trend of saunas across Wales as more residents and tourists seek out the Scandinavian sweatbox tradition.
This one run by two locals, Naomi Hallam and Dylan Rose, opened on 15 November for its first community burn, offering communal and private sessions six days a week throughout the winter.
Naomi, 35, a jeweller, said: “We’re hoping it will become part of locals' wellness routines.
“I love saunas and feel like it's such a necessity in this area to get through the winter months.
“Our sauna is different because we want to make it affordable for anyone.
“People can get in touch to book a time if there isn’t one available on the app, and we’re hoping to build up activities around the sauna that benefit the community, the gallery and café.
“We hope to be part of the local ecosystem here.”
The sauna is situated on the grounds of Hwb Croesor, a centre which offers a cafe, gallery and community gardens.
Having grown up together, the pair decided to buy the sauna made of hemp-crete this July, since working “non-stop” to get the community sauna up and running this winter.
That included one precarious journey up a country track in a tractor to deliver the sauna to its new home.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.