The construction of three affordable homes on the site of an old library in Llanberis is about to be completed, and Gwynedd Council is encouraging people interested in applying for one to register with Tai Teg as soon as possible.
Through the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme, Gwynedd Council has been building its first houses for over 30 years on this site to meet the demand for suitable homes within reach of local people.
The development includes two semi-detached houses with two bedrooms; and one detached house with three bedrooms.
The houses are expected to be finished by November 2025. They will be sold with the help of an equity loan from the council, making them affordable for local people and ensuring they remain in local ownership in the future.
The scheme’s aim is to create affordable, adaptable, sustainable, and energy-efficient homes for local people, especially those who find it difficult to buy or rent a home but may not qualify for social housing. Anyone interested in applying for a home under the scheme should register interest with Tai Teg.
This development forms part of the council’s Housing Action Plan to tackle the county’s housing shortage and ensure Gwynedd residents can access quality, affordable homes within their own communities.
Cllr Paul Rowlinson, Housing and Property Cabinet Member, said: "It’s clear that there is a great need for intermediate affordable houses, in Llanberis and across Gwynedd, and the Tŷ Gwynedd scheme is one of the ways we are responding to that demand. If you would like to apply for one of the houses, now is the time to register.
"Therefore, I encourage anyone who is interested in the houses, to visit the Tai Teg website in order to see if they are eligible to register for an affordable house."
