Aberglaslyn Mountain Rescue Team have thanked Rhandiroedd Cae Pawb Allotments for raising money to help them.
On 17 August they held an open day with a market stall selling their produce and kindly chose to donate some of the day’s proceeds to the team. They also popped by to present the team with £250.
“We are always grateful for community support such as this; it’s never expected but always so appreciated,” a team spokesperson said.
“Our team relies on donations and fundraising to continue our work helping people day or night, 365 days a year, so thank you to everyone who thinks of us when they endeavour to raise funds for a local organisation.”