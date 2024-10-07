The last two competitions have now been played at Barmouth Bowling Club.
The first was the Goat Cup on 21 September. After two exciting knock out rounds the final was between Patrick Martin and Colin Hopkins.
Patrick played well in the early ends to storm into a decisive lead leaving Colin needing eight points in the final two ends to force a play off.
Colin went on to score seven points, but Patrick kept his nerve to win by one point. A great game enjoyed by our spectators.
The following Saturday, the Captain’s team played against the Chairman’s team in the final competition of the season. Always a good afternoon of bowling with some incredible shots being played, with all players being very competitive for their team leader.