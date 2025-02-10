A history festival will take place in Barmouth this half-term.
Barmouth History Fest / Gwyl Hanes Abermaw has been organised on behalf of the town council.
It will take place on Thursday, 27 February, from 12pm-7pm in the Arts Room at the Dragon Theatre.
Organiser Rob Williams said: “There will be stalls with people displaying local artefacts, memorabilia, pictures, photos, local history enthusiasts to talk to and computers available to look up ancestry.
“There will also be a photo display, refreshments available to purchase from the theatre and Barmouth history books for sale.
“It's free admission - something for people to do on the Feb half term.”