A society dedicated to poet Gerard Manley Hopkins visits Barmouth on 31 May.
Gerard Manley Hopkins Day marks the 150th anniversary of his visit to the town.
The Dragon Theatre hosts an 11am lecture by the poet Hilary Davies.
A coach will leave at 12.15pm for a 12.45pm lunch at the George III Inn, Penmaenpool, where Hopkins wrote his poem ‘Penmaen Pool’.
A reading and discussion of the poem by the Hopkins Society is at 2pm.
The coach then travels to Aber House at 3.30pm, formerly the Jesuit Villa where Hopkins stayed in 1875 and 1876, for a 4.15pm unveiling of a Blue Plaque, followed by tea/coffee there, and a concert at the Dragon Theatre at 7.30pm.