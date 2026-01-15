An Aberarth man will stand trial later this year after appearing in court to deny a drink driving charge.
Barry Phillips, of Isfryn, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 15 January.
The 50-year-old pleaded not guilty to dricing in Aberaeron on 6 December last year while above the legal blood alcohol limit.
Phillips is due to stand trial on the charge at Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 16 April.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until that date.
