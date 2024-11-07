Like Erin, Rhys combined exhilarating tone with intense characterisation, not least in Lenski's Aria (in Russian) sung ahead of the latter's fatal duel with Onegin; and a moving rendering of 'Bring Him Home' from ‘Les Miserables’, Valjean's prayer for Marius at the barricades. Of Rhys's Welsh songs, 'Cilfan y Coed' was also deeply affecting; on a lighter note, 'Take a Pair of Sparkling Eyes' (a bit of a silly song really!) added good contrast. The two voices blended perfectly for Robat Arwyn's evergreen Benedictus, and a suitable high was reached at the end with the inevitable – but oh so enjoyable! – declaration of passionate love between Hywel and Blodwen. These two duets certainly hit the spot, as did the 16 solo items, all of which added up to a richly satisfying evening.