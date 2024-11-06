The Hornby Railway Collectors Club will meet on Tuesday, 18 November from 3pm-7pm at the Memorial Hall, Penmorfa LL49 9RT on the A487 Porthmadog to Caernarfon road.
Layouts running in ‘O’ gauge and Dublo.
The theme will be ‘Red Engines’.
There is free parking, and light refreshments will be available.
New members always welcome so come and join us, bring something to run. It does not have to be Hornby as they run Trix, ACE, Bassett Lowke, etc.
Contact Mick Mobley on 01341 250851 for more information.
Please note: that from January 2025 the group will meet on the third Wednesday of the month at the later times of set-up from 2pm, running from 3pm-8pm.
There will be no December meeting.