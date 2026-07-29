Meirionnydd Ramblers will walk to Gallt y Wenallt on Monday, 10 August.
Dwarfed by its neighbours, Y Lliwed and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), the 619 metre Gallt y Wenallt is rarely included in walks around the demanding Snowdon Horseshoe. Yet its ascent provides a delightful day out in its own right, rewarded by magnificent views of the Horseshoe and Cwm Dyli, the Glyderau, Moel Siabod and the green pastures of Nantgwynant.
Ther route starts by following the Watkin path but soon leaves this to cross the Afon Llan, joining an old miners’ trail climbing the slopes above Cwm Merch. The path eventually fizzles out near some old mines and we continue over the hillside to the summit.
The Ramblers’ descent starts by following the SW ridge, eventually joining a path beside the Afon Merch and heading through woodlands, past Hafod-y-Llan farm and back to the start.
This is a Group grade A, circular six mile, National Grade: Strenuous walk.
Start at 10am. Estimated finish time 3.30pm.
Start at the lay-by on the west side of A498 at Bethania. Meet outside nearby Caffi Gwynant (Grid Ref: SH626504). The location is 228 metres to the North East of LL55 4NH.
Contact Adrian on 07729 422893.
Beacon Round is Meirionnydd Ramblers’ next destination on Friday, 14 August.
Starting from Tonfanau Station, make a gradual ascent of “Beacon Hill”, in a generally clockwise direction. Initially, head through the quarry and along the old route of the coast path before it was re-routed, reaching the trig point of 178m.
On a fine day, views are far reaching, inland and out to sea, towering over the Broadwater and Tywyn.
The return to Tonfanau Station will be on the permissive quarry path.
This is a Group grade C+, circular six mile National Grade: Moderate walk with an ascent of 950 feet.
The start of the walk is accessible by trains in both directions.
Start at 9.45am. Estimated finish time, 3pm.
Start at Tonfanau Station (Grid Ref: SH563038).
Contact Gill R on 07810 431351.
For further information or any changes, visit http://www.meirionnyddramblers.org.uk
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