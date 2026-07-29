Dwarfed by its neighbours, Y Lliwed and Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), the 619 metre Gallt y Wenallt is rarely included in walks around the demanding Snowdon Horseshoe. Yet its ascent provides a delightful day out in its own right, rewarded by magnificent views of the Horseshoe and Cwm Dyli, the Glyderau, Moel Siabod and the green pastures of Nantgwynant.