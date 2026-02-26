Meirionnydd Ramblers will take on Llanrwst, Gwydir Forest and Grey Mare’s Tail on Monday, 9 March.
Starting from Trefriw, walk on a path along the river Conwy to see what was once was a spa town visited by Victorians cruising up the river.
The ramblers will visit Llanrwst church, seeing some ancient tombs, before crossing the 17th century "quarrelling bridge". The Grade I listed bridge, officially named Pont Fawr, gets its nickname from its narrow width and hump-backed shape which often lead to drivers getting stuck with no space to pass.
They will then continue along the river before entering the Gwydir Forest.
The ramblers plan to visit the decorated Gwydyr Uchaf Chapel and the Grey Mare's Tail waterfall before continuing through woodland with good views, and may make a detour to the ancient church at Llanrhychwyn before descending back down to Trefriw.
This is a Group grade C+, National Grade: Moderate circular walk of 6.5 miles, with an ascent of 886 feet.
Start time, 10.15am, estimated finish time, 3pm.
Start at the free parking on street opposite the woollen mill (Grid Ref: SH781630, postcode: LL27 0RZ).
Please phone or text the leader to book a place for this walk. Contact Rosie on 07599 086411.
