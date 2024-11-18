Students and staff across Grŵp Llandrillo Menai have been busy raising money for Children In Need.
Learners at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus raised £258.09 - and counting - through a variety of fund-raising activities.
Level 3 Business students made £140 from a cake sale, while Health and Social Care learners raised money with a pyjama day.
Pwllheli students and staff also held a sponsored walk, collectively racking up 135 miles on a treadmill in support of BBC Radio Cymru presenter Aled Hughes, who was trekking the same distance along the Pilgrims' Path from Caerwys to Aberdaron for the charity.
The cast of the college’s Sioe Gerdd travelled to Aberdaron on Friday to sing to Aled as he reached the end of his challenge.
At Coleg Menai, Independent Living Skills (ILS) students raised £281 from a coffee and cake stand, while ILS students at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor in Dolgellau also hosted a cake stand.
At Coleg Llandrillo in Rhos-on-Sea, Skills for Life and Work students were invited to dress up and/or enter a Pudsey art competition, raising £76.98.
Health and Social Care students in Rhos also went all out for Children In Need, wearing their pyjamas to college and collecting food donations for Conwy Food Bank in Llandudno.
For more information about Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, visit gllm.ac.uk