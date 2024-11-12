Remembrance Sunday services in Llanbedr took place at St Peter's church and the local war memorial.
The Air Training Corp’s (ATC) Ardudwy Squadron took part in both services, which were led by Reverend Ben Griffith. Colin Jones of North Wales Police and David Richards, a former member of the RAF Regiment, read the names of those lost from Llanbedr.
This year, for the first time, the names of those lost in the plane crash on Foel Ddu on 6 February 1945 were read out by Sgt Andy Collins of the RAF.
Cllr Anwen Hughes read the Welsh reading and Cadet Sgt R Jones the English reading from the Bible at the war memorial.
Poppy wreaths were laid by Llanbedr Community Council, Gwynedd Council, the British Legion, the ATC, North Wales Police, the Coastguard and Barney Warburton's family.
The Washington Cdt played The Last Post.
“Many thanks to everyone who took part and attended the services,” a service spokesperson said.