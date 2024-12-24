Machynlleths dippers are getting ready to break ice this January as they dip daily for charity.
The Mach Dippers are a brave group of swimmers who commit to braving arctic temperatures by wild swimming every day in January for local causes.
For their fifth year, they’re going bigger and better than ever before by aiming to raise money for four charities- Machynlleth’s Youth Club, Eginiad making wellbeing support accessible, Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team and the North Wales Rivers Trust.
One of the ‘core group’ committing to swim daily is Holly, who said on why she joined: “We have lots of great charities to support but for me, a really big appeal is it being something to look forward to in January.
“When Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) hits hard, getting outside with a group of crazy lovely people is the best cure.”
Another dipper, Nick Young, said: “On the first of January, as you emerge, tingling and laughing and screaming from the freezing water, you get to say ‘that was the most ridiculous thing I've done all year!’
“And then you carry on doing it for another 30 days...”
Katie Hastings, one of the original dippers, said the group will dip daily around their work and family responsibilities: “Although it's fun, it's also hard!
“Many of us work full time, so we are often dipping in the dark after work.
“It's tough to get yourself out there, but you know you are doing it for a good cause.”
The group will also be hosting a ‘big dip’ where last year they had over 30 join.
To keep track of their progress and help the Mach Dippers reach their target of raising £3,000 for their local causes, donate on their JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mach-dippers-2025