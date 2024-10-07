Dwyfor Meirionnydd Labour Party
There will be an opportunity to review the events of 1984/5 and to consider how we can learn from the outcome of the subsequent radical pit closures to help with more recent issues, such as Port Talbot, today.
There is an open invitation to join the local branch of the Labour party from 1pm on Saturday, 19 October, for a shared lunch and discussion at the Dragon Theatre, Barmouth.
They welcome tales of experiences during the strike, and hope to consider how mining communities have, or have not recovered since the pit closures.
There will be contributions from local historian Quentin Deakin and Senedd Member Joyce Watson.
Following the event, the film ‘PRIDE’ will be shown at 3pm (Tickets £7) All welcome.
There will be a collection point for South Meirionnydd Food Bank at the event.