On Monday, 25 November, Meirionnydd Ramblers take on Llwydiarth and Ratgoed Quarries.
While as a group we have often walked from Aberllefenni we have rarely ventured east of the village, so this walk will cover some new territory for many.
We start by taking an easy and familiar track from the parking area, bypassing the village and crossing the lane a little to the east.
Passing the farm at Cymerau, we pick up a path which parallels the lane for a while before briefly rejoining it. Another path leads up past Llwydiarth and through a small area of farmland before heading into forestry.
We continue climbing on tracks and rough paths to reach a track junction.
Here we may make a short diversion to visit a small reservoir hidden among the trees before resuming our route to the top of the Ratgoed Quarries.
Descending through the quarries, we drop down into Cwm Ratgoed and, once more in familiar territory, head along the valley and back through Aberllefenni to the start.
This is a group grade C+, circular walk of 8.5 miles / 13.7 kilometre, national grade moderate walk, starting at 10am
and finishing at around 4pm.
Start at Aberllefenni picnic site. (Approaching from Corris, look out for the picnic area turning on the right just before the village sign, Grid Ref: SH769092.
The start time is when the walk commences.
Please arrive earlier to ensure you are ready for the start
Contact Jacky on 07929 062412.
