A modest, cone-shaped hill on the Llŷn Peninsular, is the target of Meirionnydd Ramblers’ next walk.
Just 370 metres high but commanding extensive views, Carn Fadryn was the site of a substantial Iron Age hillfort and also a medieval castle, the remains of which can still be seen.
The walk starts from the village of Garnfadryn, crossing grassy fields and exploring the area around the base of the hill.
Eventually, turn and climb on a narrow path winding through the heather to reach the rocky summit.
Descend on the same path, completing the circuit of the hill to return to the start.
This is a local grade C+, National Grade Moderate, circular 6 mile walk.
Please contact the leader if you would like to join it.
The start time is 10.30am and the estimated finish time is 3pm.
Start at Garnfadryn, near the converted chapel (Grid Ref: SH277345, 289 metres west north west of LL53 8TG.
Contact Alun on 01341 247164 or 07787 240387.
On Friday, 8 May, the group go to Harlech Beach.
This short spring walk from Llanfair village hall car park heads along the sands of Harlech beach and up across the golf course.
The walk rises steeply up past Harlech Castle and through the town, and then follows footpaths across the fields behind Harlech to return to the start.
This is a Group grade C, National Grade Moderate, circular 5 mile walk.
Start at 10.30am. Estimated finish time, 2.30pm
Start at Llanfair Village Hall car park (Grid Ref: SH576291, postcode: LL46 2RU).
Contact Rita on 07849 851153.
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