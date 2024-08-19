Saturday saw the annual Aberaeron Vintage show take place but at a new venue.
The Cardi Cranks organisers had secured the National Trust Llanerchaeron fields and the show proved to be a huge hit with the exhibitors.
Whilst the morning started with a fine misty drizzle it soon dried out and by the afternoon the sun was blazing hot as the tractor parade made its way around the ring for the second time during the day with plenty of onlookers flocking in to the new site to see the spectacle of the bygone years.
The organisers who had put in a a huge effort to make the show what it was were rewarded with high praise from most exhibitors who thought the venue was the best one the show had been to for many years with a backdrop that suited the occasion and with far more exhibitors as well than the last shows over the years the Cardi Cranks can be proud of what they have achieved.
There was estimated to be around 200 cars there alone as well as a few rows of classic and vintage tractors of various makes and models.
The stationery engine line up had grown as well, a competition of reversing a roller behind a MF 35 through some cones against the clock proved popular with some embarrassed faces as the crowds roared laughing when things went wrong with a bent cone or two.
The car boot and trade stand area was spread thought the field with plenty for onlookers to browse through and find a bargain. As the show drew to a close most of the talk was "what dates the 2025 show we will be back” the Cardi Cranks nailed it for 2024.