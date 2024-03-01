On Friday, 9 February the Ysgol Gyfun Aberaeron Eisteddfod was held.
After numerous practices and homework tasks throughout January and February, pupils, teachers and the public filled the hall for the buzz of the Eisteddfod.
Judges for the day were Heledd Hawkins and Carwyn Hawkins for the music, reciting and humorous sections, and Chris Jones for the dance competitions.
The literature judge, Nerys Llewelyn, had many tasks to judge; the winners were Radha Griffiths in the Learners’ Medal competition, Rhodri Jenkins in the Coronation Ceremony and Erin James-Lynch in the Chairing Ceremony.
After 10 hours of competing on stage, judge Carwyn Hawkins noted that the day was more like a concert due to the high standards.
Special trophies were presented, including best instrumental performance to Claire Lloyd of Portland and best reciter to Gwenno Jones of Portland.
Fflur McConnell from Tan y Fron received the trophy for best soloist, and Carwyn and Heledd presented her with their dedicated challenge cup.
Success came to Ioan Price from Tyglyn with the most marks gained in the homework section.
Shields were also distributed to Catrin Edwards, Tyglyn, for the senior piano solo; Tan y Fron for the Boys’ Party; Tyglyn for their Pop Group; and the winning Choir was scooped by Tan y fron.
The results at the end of the day were:
Stage: Portland, 212; Tan y Fron, 247; Tyglyn, 220.
Homework: Portland, 386; Tan y Fron, 380; Tyglyn, 464.
Combining the two sections meant that the winning house of 2024 was Tyglyn.
The school wished to say a heartfelt thank you to all the captains, vice-captains and pupils who have taken advantage of the opportunity to show off their talents, whether on stage, backstage or in the homework section.
With that, of course, a big thank you must go to the teachers who have given their time to train, mentor and support the pupils in any way.
As a school community we are proud of our Welsh tradition which is important in the school calendar, a spokesperson said.