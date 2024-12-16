The ladies of Tywyn Inner Wheel held their annual Christmas Dinner at the Talyllyn Railway Restaurant on Thursday, 12 December.
Instead of exchanging Christmas cards, members made donations to be sent to Ty Gobaith.
The recent Mulled Wine & Mincepies afternoon raised over £300 which was divided between Abbeyfield and Inner Wheel funds. Secretary Mair Worsey expressed congratulations to Inner Wheel members for their hard work.
The January meeting will be held at the Dovey Inn, Aberdyfi at 6pm on Thursday, 19 January.
Some of the Tywyn Inner Wheel members enjoying their Christmas dinner (Picture supplied)