A swimming pool will not reopen until the end of January because there are “maintenance issues that require urgent attention”.
In a post shared by Gwynedd Council, Byw’n Iach Gwynedd Healthy Lifestyles said: “Following initial maintenance work on the swimming pool at Penllyn, Y Bala, over the past week, we have encountered further maintenance issues that require urgent attention.
“As a result, the swimming pool will remain closed until the end of January 2025. We will notify you with a confirmed reopening date as soon as possible.
“Please keep an eye on our website and social media for updates over the coming weeks.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your understanding.”