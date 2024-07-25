25-year-old Gwern, from Felinfach, Lampeter, grew up helping on his uncle’s smallholding, working with sheep and cattle and was inspired by the industry. After gaining a qualification in plumbing he reassessed his career and created a business plan with Farming Connect and is now share-farming with his uncle. The award will help towards his expenses as he participates in the NFYFC exchange programme in Australia. Gwern said: “This trip is not just a journey but a pivotal learning experience. By engaging with Australian farmers and observing their strategies for animal husbandry and crop management, I aim to gain a fresh perspective that will enable me to address the challenges we face back at home more effectively. It will hopefully help me to continue learning in order to shape my character, expand my horizons and empower me to make a positive impact on the future of agriculture.”