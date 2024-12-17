A community café project has closed its doors for the final time.
Caffi Croesor in Penrhyndeudraeth was open for one year, providing a home for a variety of events.
But the ‘Oriel Caffi Croesor: Opening Doors to the Future’ project has now come to a close.
A project spokesperson said: “What a year we’ve had!
“The doors of Caffi Croesor were indeed opened wide this past year as we hosted a flurry of lovely events, from gigs to artist workshops, creative writing and forest school sessions, community meetings, exhibitions, quizzes, yoga, dance and more!
“We’d like to thank you all for supporting our work this year by coming to the events, engaging with our consultation, sharing your views and experiences and filling out our questionnaire.
“Thanks to all the input we’ve received from members of the community, we’ve been able to bring together a thorough feasibility study looking at how we can make better use of our assets to benefit the community, the local economy and sustainability.
“Cyfeillion Croesor now have the tools to make informed and conducive decisions on how best Oriel Caffi Croesor can serve the communities of Croesor, Llanfrothen and Penrhyndeudraeth as we step into the future, with a focus on protecting local culture, the Welsh language and community spaces.
“You’ll be also glad to hear that despite the end of this project, the café will be welcoming new tenants in March and will be opening its doors every week from Thursday-Sunday (including bank holidays and the odd evening), serving up delicious offerings.
“Dylan and Chris are keen to support the principles of our venture, so you can expect a lot more community events in 2025 too. We look forward to welcoming them and urge you all to support them as they start this exciting new chapter.”