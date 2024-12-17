Plans to knock down Bontnewydd Primary School and build a new school and community centre have been submitted.
The site has been selected as one of three in Wales to be a case study for its design aimed at championing the ideals of “carbon net zero” and “sustainability”.
The main school building, built in the 1970s, has become “outdated”, plans say.
“It is now suffering from a building fabric at the end of its design life, unable to provide a suitable teaching environment within the context of current design standards expected of schools within the 21st Century,” the application notes.
The scheme, in collaboration with Gwynedd council, has secured full Welsh Government funding through the Sustainable Schools Challenge scheme, and “seeks to push the boundaries of school procurement in Wales, championing carbon net zero and innovation within the education sector”.
It also states “sustainability” is at the “forefront” of the initiative and is reflected by Gwynedd Council’s aspirations of becoming carbon neutral by 2030 and the UK’s target of 2050.
Among the plans are a new multi-use games area – accessible to the community outside school hours.
This “will further enhance the site as a community-based facility alongside meeting rooms and event spaces,” plans say.
The new scheme will see the development of a Welsh-medium primary school for 240 pupils, including nursery provision for 30.
It will provide “wrap around care” and Cylch Meithrin for up to 30 pupils and an additional learning needs unit. Currently a separate Victorian school building contains the Cylch Meithrin, and has “limited provisions for use by the community,” plans note.
The community centre will have an approximate capacity for 70 people outside schools hours and 20 during school hours.
The application includes plans for a new vehicle entrance with new car parking and drop off areas “to enhance pedestrian safety”.