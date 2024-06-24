A social care worker who was exposed as a paedophile has been permanently struck off the register following a fitness to practise hearing.
Huw Meredydd Groom from Dolgellau received the removal order at the Social Care Wales hearing on Monday, 17 June.
The hearing heard that in 2023, Groom, who worked at Aran Hall School in Rhydymain, was sentenced to two years in prison and made the subject of a sexual offences prevention order and a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.
Groom was alleged to have spoken online to three people he thought were mothers of teenage girls but were actually undercover police officers. He is said to have had "sexually explicit discussions" about teaching their teenagers how to commit sexual acts. The panel heard none of Groom’s offences involved pupils at Aran Hall School.
Caernarfon Crown Court had sentenced Groom for three counts of arranging/facilitating the commission of an offence of sexual activity with a child/inciting a child to engage in sexual activity penetration. Because of this, and the fact that Groom's name is on the DBS children's and adult's barring lists, the panel sitting at the Social Care Wales hearing concluded that his fitness to practise was impaired.
The panel imposed a removal order as a sanction at the hearing, which Groom did not attend.