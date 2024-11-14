For most of the last 20 years Corris Railway’s Santa Special trains have been headed by Tattoo, steam locomotive number 7, but in 2024 a newer engine will take the lead.
Corris number 10, a Falcon has been given the honour.
The carriages headed by number 10 will give passengers a taste of everyday travel in the Dulas Valley at the start of the 20th Century as they are based on the Edwardian originals which ran until 1930.
The journey is from Corris to Maespoeth Junction where Santa will wait with presents for the children whilst his helpers will have seasonable refreshments for everyone. The round trip will take around an hour.
Four trains scheduled to run from 7-8 December, leaving Corris at 11am, 12.30pm, 2pm and 3.30pm for £7.50 for adults and £10 for children.
Early booking is advisable via www.corris.co.uk.
The museum and shop at Corris will be open allowing visitors to see railway artefacts or buy clothing, books, cards or children’s gifts. The range of children’s books available includes ‘Hugh Goes Sliding’ by Christopher Awdry, author of some of the ‘Thomas’ tales, plus other children’s books written by a Corris Railway volunteer.