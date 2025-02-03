To survive in the 21st century as a viable tourist attraction, Corris Railway needed a working steam locomotive to give visitors the unique experience of travelling part of the oldest narrow gauge railway in mid Wales aboard an early 20th century-style train.
Corris Railway Society members were asked if they would help finance the building of a modern version of the Kerr Stuart “Tattoo” class locomotive, similar to loco No. 4 (now Talyllyn Railway No. 4 “Edward Thomas”). The majority of those who responded to the survey said they would support an appeal fund to build the engine.
The Project started on 1 February 1995. The new locomotive, numbered 7, entered service in 2005, bringing the sound of a steam engine at work back to the Dulas Valley after half a century.
This year marks the 20th year of service on the railway for No. 7 and the second 10 year major overhaul of the locomotive is now due, following the expiration of her boiler ticket at the end of the 2024 running season. In the last decade No. 7 has proved a reliable locomotive.
Since the last 10 year overhaul she has completed 3,978.5 miles.
Volunteers started the strip down of the locomotive between Christmas and New Year 2024 in the hope of maintaining a schedule of work that will see the locomotive returned to steam in time for the 2025 Corris Railway gala on Saturday, 24 May.
The saddle tank, cab, coal bunker, boiler cladding, steam fittings, pipes and motion were removed and stored indoors on a flat waggon to allow work to progress on the boiler and smoke box.
The boiler will be re-tubed at Maespoeth and the boiler metal and welds inspected and measured to ensure they meet the necessary safety requirements to pass certification for the next 10 years.
After the boiler is lifted from the frames, the driving wheels and pony truck will be removed and the frames will be cleaned down and repainted.
The workshops at the Vale of Rheidol Railway have been contracted to fabricate a new stainless steel smokebox as well as re-profiling the tyres and fitting new crank pins. New bearings for the driving axles will be produced at Maespoeth under engineers Phil Scott and Ian Cross.
The cancellation of the 2024 Santa Specials owing to Storm Darragh meant the total loss of much-needed revenue usually accrued at this time of year in order to ‘keep the lights on’ at the Railway outside of the running season. Anyone wishing to donate to the railway to help with general running costs or the overhaul of No. 7 can do so via the railway’s website - www.corris.co.uk - or cheques payable to Corris Railway can be sent to The Corris Railway, Station Yard, Corris, Machynlleth SY20 9SH.
Read the full story of the construction of Locomotive No. 7 in ‘The Tale of a ‘Tattoo’’, written by Peter Guest, available from the Corris Railway online shop or from the museum sales counter at Corris.