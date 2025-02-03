The cancellation of the 2024 Santa Specials owing to Storm Darragh meant the total loss of much-needed revenue usually accrued at this time of year in order to ‘keep the lights on’ at the Railway outside of the running season. Anyone wishing to donate to the railway to help with general running costs or the overhaul of No. 7 can do so via the railway’s website - www.corris.co.uk - or cheques payable to Corris Railway can be sent to The Corris Railway, Station Yard, Corris, Machynlleth SY20 9SH.