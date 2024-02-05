Since 2021 the council has been buying and upgrading houses to be let to local people through the Buy to Let scheme; the aim is to buy 100 properties to let to locals over the six years of the Housing Action Plan. Currently, 20 properties have been purchased with another five in the process of completion. Many of these houses are in areas where locals struggle to find affordable housing, such as Aberdyfi, Llanberis, Porthmadog, and Pen Llŷn.