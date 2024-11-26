Gwynedd Council is seeking public opinion following a trial period of parking fees at one of the county's most popular beaches.
Over August and September, a fee was payable for those wishing to park longer than an hour between 9am and 5pm in the two main car parks at Dinas Dinlle.
The council is now asking for feedback regarding improvements carried out to the facilities in the area and the trial period of charging a fee for parking.
Residents and businesses, car park users and members can complete a short questionnaire at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/DinasDinlle.
Paper copies are also available from Siop Gwynedd offices in Caernarfon and Pwllheli, and at Caernarfon and Penygroes Libraries.
A council spokesperson said: “Earlier this year, improvements were carried out at the Dinas Dinlle car park including resurfacing, improving the entrances, marking parking bays, landscaping and upgrading the leisure facilities.
“During the summer – from mid-August and throughout September – a trial period was held where parking fees were charged between 9am and 5pm daily. We are now reviewing and evaluating these arrangements as part of our work to develop a permanent management plan for the site.
“We are inviting feedback from local residents and businesses, car park users as well as statutory bodies as part of the evaluation work. The closing date for the survey is 13 December. Comments received will be considered in detail as the council moves forward to form long-term proposals for the site, which will be subject to further formal consultation during 2025.”
During the trial period people could park daily between 9am and 5pm for free for up to one hour, and were then charged £2 for up to two hours, £3 for up to three hours and £6 for up to 8 hours. A season ticket for £25 per vehicle was also available.