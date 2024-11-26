The grave of a woman who donated the first piece of land to the National Trust has been restored, almost 130 years after her generous donation.
Fanny Talbot, born in 1824 in Somerset, moved to Barmouth following her husband’s death in 1873.
A landowner and a philanthropist, Mrs Talbot was friends with Octavia Hill and Canon Hardwicke Rawnsley, two of the three founders of the National Trust.
In 1895, Mrs Talbot gave the trust Dinas Oleu, 4.5 acres of land above Barmouth. The cliff-side area became the very first piece of land given to ensure it would remain protected for everyone, for ever.
Mrs Talbot died in 1917 and over 100 years later, two women living in Barmouth today have been working hard to make sure the resting place of this very important former resident is restored and maintained.
Shirley O'Neill and Sue Martin said they were sad to see the poor state of Mrs Talbot's grave and headstone. Keen to see them repaired, they contacted the National Trust.
The trust agreed that the site should be restored to its original condition and set the wheels for that in motion. The work has now been completed by monumental stone mason Mr IB Williams of Llanbrynmair.
Shirley said: “Sue and I thought it was important that the headstone and grave should be restored.
“Mrs Talbot, along with other like minded friends, including John Ruskin and Frances Power-Cobbe, did so much for the benefit and welfare of our community.
“We wanted people to know where she was buried and to celebrate all that she did.
“The work was completed by Mr Williams from Llanbrynmair who did the most amazing job.”
The National Trust said Shirley and Sue played a big part in the work too.
Trystan Edwards, General Manager for National Trust Cymru – Eryri, said: “It’s vital for us to recognise the importance and the huge significance of Fanny Talbot’s donation, which was the very first piece of land given to the fledgling National Trust in 1895, and restoring her grave is timely given that next year marks 130 years since that generous and significant donation.
“The restoration work included re-fixing the headstone and block, laying a new cast concrete foundation, re-fixing the kerbs, re-painting the inscription, cleaning the headstone, block and kerbs along with adding new grey chippings.
“We would like to extend our deepest thanks to local residents Sue Martin and Shirley O’Neill for their dedication in organising the work and to monumental masons I.B. Williams and Son Ltd. for carrying out the wonderful restoration.
“We would also like to express our gratitude to Cymdeithas Ymddiredolaeth Genedlaethol Meirionnydd for their significant contribution towards the cost of the work and for their continued support.”
Mrs Talbot’s grave site is located at Llanaber Church Cemetery.
The work was paid for by National Trust Cymru, with a significant contribution from Cymdeithas Ymddiredolaeth Genedlaethol Meirionnydd.
For more information about Fanny Talbot and the history of Dinas Oleu visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/wales/south-snowdonia/our-beginnings-at-dinas-oleu