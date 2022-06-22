Council confirm dogs still allowed on Borth beach in winter

Ceredigion County Council have confirmed dogs are allowed on Borth beach between September and May, after a social media post stated they were banned all year round.

In a Facebook graphic, the council said “dogs are restricted from Borth beach all year round”.

But they have now confirmed this is not true, clarifying that dogs are restricted from the youth hostel on the high street to the cliffs beneath Cliff Road from 1 May to 30 September, but are allowed outside of these dates.

Despite being allowed on most beaches in the county over the winter, during the same period, May to September, dogs are banned from another eight beaches across the county.

Dogs are banned between the Harbour Walls and the groyne to the south of Beach Parade on Aberaeron’s south beach, as well as between the Castle Headland and the first groyne at the end of South Marine Terace on Aberystwyth’s South and between the jetty and Constitution Hill on North beach. They are also banned from Dolwen Beach in Aberporth, from the beach to the south of the river in Clarach, from Harbour beach to the old harbour wall, next to the RNLI Lifeboat station, in New Quay, between Nant Hawen and Pen Rhip Cliff on Llangrannog beach, the entirety of Mwnt beach, the Penbryn beach area to the south of Nant Hoffnant, and the southern part of Tresaith beach between the access steps and Carreg-y-Ddafad cliff.